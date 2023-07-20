Odisha govt sanctions creation of 5000 LTRMO post

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has approved the creation of 5000 posts of Leave Training Reserve Medical Officers (LTRMO) to provide adequate health service in the state.

"I am directed to convey the sanction of Governor for the creation of 5000 (Five thousand) posts of LTRMO in the rank of Group-A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) Cadre in the scale of pay of level-12 of Pay Matrix of ORSP Rules, 2017 for the peripheral Health Institutions of the State to provide adequate health service to the people of the State," a letter from State Health Secretary to Principal Accountant General read.

The Odisha Public Service Commission will fill these 5000 LTRMO posts. The medical officers will be posted at 30 District Headquarters Hospitals, 32 Sub-Divisional Hospitals, 375 Community Health Centres, Urban Community Health Centres, Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar and Rourkela Government Hospital.