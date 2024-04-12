Odisha CM meets Odia cine stars ahead of elections

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met various Odia movie actors, actresses, and singers at his residence, Naveen Niwas, here on Friday.

The party has reportedly convened the meeting to showcase the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government’s achievements during the last couple of years. Several popular artists including Babushan Mohanty, Amlan Das, actress Lipsa Mishra etc were present in the meeting.

While speaking to media persons after the meeting, one of the cine stars said that several artists, singers and other members of the Odia cine industry were called by the Chief Minister and 5T Chairman V.K. Pandian for the meeting.

The actress further said that discussions were held on the developmental goals set for Odisha from 2024 to 2034.

A presentation was shown during the meeting regarding the transformation of Odisha achieved under the BJD’s two-decade-long rule in the state.

“We were asked to do campaigning on what the state government has done for Odisha,” said another artist.

Several famous Odia cine stars including Sidhant Mohapatra, Anubhav Mohanty, Arindam Roy etc had recently deserted the ruling party and joined the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

With an aim to counter BJP’s star power, the party has reportedly planned to engage the artists in campaigning for the BJD during the upcoming general elections to the state assembly and Lok Sabha.