Odisha BJP in fix over MLA's Koshala comment, asks deputy CM to handle matter

BHUBANESHWAR: The ruling BJP, which found itself in a tight spot over the comment of its senior MLA Jaynarayan Mishra who said it was a historical mistake for erstwhile Koshala to become a part of Odisha, has authorised one of the two deputy CMs to handle the matter.

Mishra, the MLA of Sambalpur, stoked a row on Friday by stating that erstwhile Koshala, comprising the western region of the state, has been neglected over the years, and it was a historical mistake for it to join Odisha when the state was formed in 1936.

The state BJP has maintained a stoic silence on the issue amid a barrage of attacks from the BJD and Congress.

Following a meeting of the top brass of the party, state BJP president Manmohan Samal told reporters on Monday, "The party has authorised a deputy CM to give a statement on this issue."

The BJD has been attacking BJP, alleging that the party wants to divide the state.

"Neither the CM nor the state BJP president has given any clarification (on the issue). If it is Mishra's personal opinion, the party should take action against him immediately," BJD MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo said.

Eight-time BJD MLA RP Swain said, "The BJP came to power with the slogan of Odia 'asmita'. Is this the pride they were talking about?"

BJD MLAs also raised the matter in the assembly, disrupting the proceedings. Its students' wing demonstrated outside Mishra's residence.

The state Congress also sought an answer from the CM.

"Is this the BJP's idea of Odia 'asmita' -- to belittle our history and question the very foundation of Odisha? The CM must answer. Does he endorse this disgraceful remark?" senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik asked.

BJP MLA Babu Singh, meanwhile, claimed that it "could be" Mishra's personal opinion.