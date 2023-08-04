Nuh SP transferred after incidents of violence

NUH: Days after incidents of violence in Haryana's Nuh district, the state government transferred the Superintendent of Police, Varun Singla from the district.

Nuh SP, Varun Singla, has been transferred and posted to Bhiwani. IPS Narender Bijarniya would now be the full-time SP of Nuh district, as per an order issued by the Home Department late on Thursday night.

Notably, Birjaniya has earlier served as the SP of Nuh.

After the incidents of violence, Birjaniya was given the additional charge of Nuh. Earlier, clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

Six deaths have been confirmed in the violence in the Nuh district of Haryana. As the conditions in Haryana’s Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and in three sub-divisions of Gurugram remain critical and tense, the state government on Wednesday announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in these districts till August 5.

Furthermore, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that police have registered 83 FIRs, and 159 people have been arrested after the violence gripped in Nuh and Gurgram districts.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded a judicial probe by a high court judge into the government's "failure" to prevent the violence.

"We demand a judicial inquiry headed by a high court judge into why the government failed to prevent the riots in Nuh and that will help bring out the truth into the incident," he told reporters.