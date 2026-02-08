National

NTA announces NEET UG on May 03, online applications open from February 8

Online applications are open from February 08 until March 08 (up to 9:00 pm). The last date for fee payment is 08 March 2026 until 11:50 pm.
CHENNAI: The NEET examination for undergraduate medical course admission will be held across the country on May 3, announced the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to the notification issued by the agency, the application process for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses will remain open for one month, from February 8 to March 8. Aspirants can submit their applications through the official websites, nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in, it said.

The NTA has stated that details regarding the release of hall tickets and the declaration of results will be announced later on the website.

The national agency has fixed Rs 1,700 as examination fee for candidates from the general category, Rs 1,600 for OBC candidates, and Rs 1,000 for candidates from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

The entrance test will be conducted for a duration of three hours, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

There are more than 12,000 MBBS seats in Tamil Nadu, of which more than 5,000 seats are in government-run medical colleges. The rest are offered by private institutions, including deemed to be universities.

It is expected that more than 20 lakhs candidates will register for NEET exam this year, too.

