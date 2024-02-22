Now is a wonderful period in India's development journey: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on 'Modi's guarantee' of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and said that now is a 'wonderful period in India's development journey'.

"It is Modi's guarantee to transform the lives of even the last person in the society. Therefore, on one hand, temples are being built in the country and permanent houses are also being built for crores of poor people. Today the country is running on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering in Gujarat's Mehsana on Thursday.

PM Modi inaugurated, dedicated, and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in the district.

"Today, every effort being made in the new India is creating a legacy for the future generations. The new and modern roads and railway tracks that are being built today are the paths of developed India only," he said.

Further, listing a series of temple inaugurations he participated in the last few days, the Prime Minister called it as the 'period of India's development journey.'

"Exactly a month ago today, on January 22, I was at the feet of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. There I had the privilege of participating in the historic event of consecration of the idol of Lord Ram Lalla. After that, on February 14, I got the opportunity to inaugurate the first Hindu temple of Khadi countries in Abu Dhabi," the Prime Minister said.

"Just 2-3 days ago, I also got the opportunity to lay the foundation stone of Kalki Dham in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Now today I have the privilege of worshipping after the Pran Pratistha in this grand, divine temple here in Tarabh," he said.

"It is a wonderful 'Kaal Khand' in the Vikas Yatra of Bharat. This is a time when service to God is being done and service to the country is also being done, both are being done at a fast pace," the Prime Minister outlined.

He asserted his pledge to fulfil all promises saying that that is 'Modi's guarantee'. "Whatever Modi promises, he fulfils. The inauguration of the Deesa runway, today, stands as a big example of this. That is Modi's guarantee," he said.

The Prime Minister also held the Congress party responsible for the conflict between development (Vikas) and heritage (Virasat) that existed for years in India post-independence. He said that the BJP-led government in Gujarat made efforts to strengthen both Vikas and Virasat in the state during its 20-year tenure.

"During the last 20 years, we have made efforts to strengthen both 'Vikas' and 'Virasat' in Gujarat. Unfortunately, there remained a bad conflict between 'Vikas' and 'Virasat' for years since India became independent. No one but the Congress Party was responsible for this damage," PM Modi said. "Congress even questioned the existence of Lord Shree Ram. Its only concern is the vote-bank!" he remarked.

The Prime Minister listed a series of issues hitting out at the grand old party.

"These are the same people who made even a holy place like Somnath a cause of controversy. These are the same people who did not even show any desire to hoist the religious flag in Pavagadh. These are the same people who for decades linked the Sun Temple of Modhera with vote bank politics," he said.

"These are the same people who raised questions on the existence of Lord Ram and created hurdles in the construction of his temple. And today, when a grand temple has been constructed on the birthplace, when the whole country is happy with it, even then the people who live in negativity are not leaving the path of hatred," he added.

"Our temples are not just temples or places of worship, but they are symbols of our thousands of years old culture and tradition. In our country, temples have been a medium to take the country and society from ignorance to knowledge," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Valinath in Tarabh.

He also offered prayers at Valinath Dham and participated in the puja rituals here.

The Prime Minister also attended the golden jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.