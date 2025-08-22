Begin typing your search...

    Noted Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla passes away

    He had been admitted to the hospital a few days ago after he fell

    AuthorPTIPTI|22 Aug 2025 9:44 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-08-22 04:14:50  )
    Noted Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla passes away
    X

    Renowned Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla 

    CHANDIGARH: Renowned Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla died at a private hospital in Mohali on Friday morning following a brief illness, a family friend said.

    He was 65.

    He had been admitted to the hospital a few days ago after he fell ill.

    A popular comedian and character actor, Bhalla was known for his roles in Punjabi films such as 'Carry on Jatta', 'Mahaul Theek Hai', 'Jatt Airways', and 'Jatt & Juliet 2', among others.

    Punjabi actorJaswinder Bhallaillness
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X