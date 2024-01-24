'Not only did Modi honoured Jannayak Karpoori Thakur, but also honoured 70 crore poor of country'

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that not only did the PM honoured 'Jannayak' Karpoori Thakur, but also honoured 70 crore poor of the country. Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday announced that the President is pleased to award Bharat Ratna to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur (posthumously).

"On the 22nd, Prime Minister Modi did 'Ram Kaaj' and on the 23rd, he connected Lord Ram and the poor by doing 'Gareeb Kaaj'. On the 22nd, the dream of all the devotees of Ram that Ram Lalla should 'Virajmann' in the grand temple, was fulfilled and on the 23rd, the wish of crores of poor, deprived, backward, Dalits and tribals was fulfilled after 'Bharat Ratna' was given to Karpoori Thakur," Shah said while addressing the 100th birth anniversary program of Karpoori Thakur in the national capital.

"PM Modi has honoured the values of the Constitution by giving the country's highest civilian award to Karpoori Thakur," he added. Shah further said that despite being born into a poor family, Thakur had a mentally strong personality. "Karpoori Thakur was born into a poor family but he had a mentally strong personality. He never left his principles and kept on working for every section of society, especially backward and poor people. Due to his efforts, Hindi got a new life," said the Union Home Minister.

Karpoori Thakur was born in 1924 in one of the most backward sections of society, the Nai Samaj. He was a remarkable leader whose political journey was marked by his unwavering commitment to the marginalised sections of society. He served as the Chief Minister of Bihar and was a key figure in the struggle against social discrimination and inequality. His commitment to affirmative action gave representation and opportunities to the poor, oppressed, exploited and deprived sections of the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also expressed glee over the decision to confer 'Bharat Ratna' to the former Bihar CM. "I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary," said the PM in a post on 'X'.

"This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalised and a stalwart of equality and empowerment. His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric," he added.