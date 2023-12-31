Begin typing your search...
Not contesting polls,clafiries Tamilisai
The governor refuted claims of contesting as an MP from Thoothukudi
HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, in response to speculation, said that she is not contesting any elections. Dismissing false reports of resignation, she urged against the spread of baseless news, stating that if any decision is made, she will inform the public. The governor refuted claims of contesting as an MP from Thoothukudi.
