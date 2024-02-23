Normalisation of CUET-UG scores may be discontinued

NEW DELHI: Normalisation of scores for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG is likely to be done away with this year, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) planning a rejig of the crucial exam for its third edition, according to top officials.

The exam, which is spread over a month, is likely to be conducted in a shorter duration as the agency is contemplating a hybrid mode, including OMR sheets and a computer-based test. The move will also ensure that most of the students get a chance to take the exam in a city of their choice.

“The NTA is working on conducting papers with a large registration in the OMR mode. This will help us choose a large number of schools as test centres, ensuring students do not have to travel to faraway places,” said UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

“Adopting the pen-and-paper mode for subjects with a large registration and a computer-based test for papers with a smaller registration will ensure that the CUET-UG can be conducted in a shorter duration unlike in the last two years,” Kumar said.

He said conducting the exam for a subject on a single day will eliminate the need for normalisation of scores.