Noida: Police rescues businessman kidnapped on way to Delhi Airport

The police rescued a businessman, who was kidnapped from Haryana's Ballabhgarh in the early hours of Tuesday. The police from Knowledge Park Police Station in Greater Noida who were out on patrol with mobile force saw a suspicious black-coloured SUV at Noida Zero Point, which started picking up speed when the police chased it, a release from the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate stated on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the car hit a divider and four people alighted from the vehicle and ran away leaving the victim in the car, the release added. The victim has been identified as Rajeev Mittal, son of Ramprasad Mittal, resident of Mukesh Colony police station in Haryana's Ballabhgarh district, police said.

His hands were found tied up and there were some injury marks on his body, they added. "Rajeev Mittal, resident of Haryana's Ballabhgarh left his residence to receive someone from the Delhi airport at around 1 am. He was kidnapped by four people on his way who were on their way to Delhi. Seeing the police, the kidnappers got scared and hit the divider. Subsequently, they left the vehicle, took the keys and ran from the spot. The police present at the spot rescued him and taken him to a nearby hospital for primary medical care," the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of Greater Noida Ashok Kumar said speaking to ANI.

"The victim is fine and his family has been informed. We are investigating the case," he added.