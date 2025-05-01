No Seat, No Entry: Indian Railways implements new rules from May 1, check here

CHENNAI: Indian Railways has officially barred waiting list passengers from boarding reserved sleeper and AC coaches in trains from May 1.

According to media reports, if one does not have a confirmed seat, one would not be allowed in sleeper or AC coaches. However, they will be allowed to travel only in the general class coaches.

If the ticket has been booked online through IRCTC and remains on the waiting list, it gets automatically cancelled.

However, passengers who buy waiting list tickets from the counter still travel in sleeper and AC coaches.

If a passenger with a waiting list ticket is found sitting on a seat in these coaches, the TTE will have the right to impose a fine on him or shift him to the general compartment.