No reservation based on religion till I am alive: PM Modi

DHAURAHRA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he will not allow anyone to play with the Constitution, especially when it comes to the issue of reservation based on religion.

"The Constitution does not allow reservation on the basis of religion but the INDIA bloc, as part of its appeasement policy, is planning to give the share of reservation of SC/ST, OBC to Muslims. They also have an eye on your 'mangalsutra', your field, your property because even former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that Muslims have the first right on resources. The Congress wants to implement the Karnataka model of reservation in the country," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Dhaurahra.

PM Modi also slammed the Congress and the INDIA bloc, accusing them of planning to redistribute the country's wealth to their vote bank.

"I will stand like a wall against them if they attempt to do this. They also say that they will bring back Article 370 in Kashmir but I will not allow that to happen," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also said that the opposition bloc is also claiming to end the free ration scheme, stop free healthcare schemes for the poor, and remove Vande Bharat trains, if they come to power.

"Will they also convert Ram Mandir into a hospital or try to bulldoze the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor? To stop this, you will have to vote for BJP. Each vote that you cast for BJP will come to me. I have come to seek your blessings because I have much more work to do," PM Modi said.

He said that the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh has added bitterness to the lives of sugarcane farmers while the current Yogi Adityanath-led government has removed all the shortcomings.

"Yogi Adityanath has given the same amount of money to sugarcane farmers in seven years that Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party did not give in 10 years of their rule," said PM Modi, adding that the state government is also working on making the Dhaurahra area a hub for banana farming.

Referring to Nighasan-Dhaurahara and Gola-Shahjahanpur roads, PM Modi said that the people of Sitapur and Lakhimpur can be proud of the development that is taking place in their area.