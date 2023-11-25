No relief as Delhi’s air quality continues to be in 'very poor' category

NEW DELHI: Overall air quality in Delhi continues to be in the "very poor" category with AQI at 389 on Saturday evening, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Anand Vihar entered the "very poor" category with PM 2.5 at 336 and PM 10 at 320 while the CO reached at 100 while NO2 was at 94, both in "satisfactory" levels, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 6 p.m.

The Bawana station recorded PM 10 at 423, in the "severe" category and PM 10 at 393, in the "very poor" category, while the CO reached 104 or "moderate".

At Aya Nagar, the PM 2.5 reached 152 and PM 10 was at 172, both under the "moderate" category, and the CO at 65, under the "satisfactory" category.

The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 10 at 485, in the "severe" category and PM 2.5 at 354 or "very poor" while the CO plunged to 134 or "moderate".

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 area was in the "very poor" category with PM 2.5 at 336 and PM 10 at 304, while the CO was at 102, in "moderate" level.

At ITO station, the PM 2.5 was recorded at 367, in the "very poor" category, and PM 10 was at 267, in the "poor" category. The CO was at 16, in "good" levels while NO2 rose to 299, in "poor" level. The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 312, in the "very poor" category while PM 10 reached 212, placing it under the "poor" category. The NO2 reached 170 and CO was at 134, both in "moderate" category.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".