Begin typing your search...

No other leader like Modi, says Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar indicated that the allocation of portfolios in the state ministry may not be announced immediately.

ByPTIPTI|4 July 2023 11:34 AM GMT
No other leader like Modi, says Ajit Pawar
X

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said there is no leader like PM Narendra Modi.

"The country is marching ahead under his (Modi's) leadership. We have joined the government to support him," Ajit Pawar said, after inaugurating his NCP faction's new office in south Mumbai.

"There is no leader like Modi. There is no alternative to him," he said.

Ajit Pawar indicated that the allocation of portfolios in the state ministry may not be announced immediately.

He attributed the delay to CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis leaving for Nagpur to welcome President Murmu who is reaching there later in the evening.

"We all have decided to work together. There is no question of disgruntlement," he said, when asked if some members in the Shinde group are unhappy over his inclusion in the ministry.

NationMaharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit PawarCM Eknath ShindeDy CM Devendra Fadnavis
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X