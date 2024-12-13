'No one was fired', says Noida startup Yes Madam after anger over 'fake' sacking of stressed staff

CHENNAI: Salon-at-home service brand 'Yes Madam' based in Noida is at the receiving end of severe criticism for using shock tactics in what they said was a planned social media campaign intended to highlight "the serious issue of workplace stress".

An internal mail from an HR at the Shark Tank India-featured beauty startup went viral after a former employee shared a screenshot of it on LinkedIn. The email seemingly said that it had let go of over 100 staff who participated in a mental health survey and had admitted to feeling high levels of workplace stress. It then explained that the decision to terminate the employees was made to ensure "a stress-free workplace" and would take effect immediately.

As it became a source of social media chatter with several sections outraging over the insensitivity of the alleged act, some netizens felt it could be a PR stunt, albeit one that was in poor taste. And true enough, it turned out to be one. On Tuesday, Yes Madam 'clarified' that the survey was part of a social media campaign addressing workplace stress and that they have not fired anyone, saying the team is "like our family".

"No one was fired at YesMadam," read the statement issued by the startup post the controversy. "We sincerely apologise for any distress caused by recent social media posts suggesting we dismissed employees for being stressed. Let us be clear: we would never take such an inhuman step," they stated.

Yes Madam went on to add that they care for employee well-being and announce that staffers can take six days of paid leave annually to unwind, and can also use a complimentary at-home spa session.

Despite the statement and the wellness package offered, the damage was still done, with several on social media likening it to the Poonam Pandey campaign of digital agency Schbang which too had backfired. In February, the actor-model claimed she had died due to cervical cancer, only to later state that it was done to 'raise awareness', and that she was alive.