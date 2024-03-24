"No one is above law": JD(U) MP on Kejriwal's arrest

PATNA: Amid AAP protests against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the liquor policy case, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said no one was above the law when facing 'corruption' charges.

Speaking to ANI in Patna on Sunday, Jha said, "He (Arvind Kejriwal) was issued 9 summonses. No one is above the law. After receiving the summonses, he should have appeared before the agency and argued his case. He could have put forth his views. I learned that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also withdrew his petition challenging his arrest (in the Supreme Court). If he feels he has been wronged, he should argue his case in court, not run away from it."

In dramatic developments on the evening of March 21, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested the AAP national convenor after questioning him at his residence in connection with the excise policy case.

The arrest came hours after the Delhi HC rejected his petition seeking to restrain the central probe agency from taking any coercive action against him.

The case in question pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy in 2021-22. The policy was later scrapped in the face of allegations of irregularities.

Kejriwal, on Saturday, moved the Delhi High Court, challenging his arrest and the order of remand to the ED granted by the trial court on March 22.

His legal team said his plea filed before the Delhi HC stated that both the arrest and the remand order were 'illegal' and he was entitled to be released from custody immediately.

Several AAP leaders were also detained on Friday by Delhi Police while leading a protest in the national capital against Kejriwal's arrest.

The arrest of the AAP supremo came as a blow to the INDIA bloc, a coalition of more than 20 Opposition parties, at a time when they are still struggling to sew up seat-sharing agreements in many states ahead of the general elections.

Several INDIA leaders came out in support of Kejriwal while accusing the BJP and the Centre of arm-twisting the opposition.

The BJP, however, denied all the allegations.

The ED, which was given the custody of Delhi CM till March 28 by the lower court, alleged that the Aam Adami Party (AAP) was the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.

Two AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, are already in judicial custody in the excise policy case.