No one can remove reservation for SCs, STs & OBCs, this is PM Modi’s guarantee: Amit Shah

AKOLA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday clearly stated that as long as the is BJP in power, no one can remove the reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs in the country.

Addressing an election rally in Akola in support of BJP candidate Anup Dhotre, the Home Minister accused the Congress of running a misinformation campaign that the BJP will change the Constitution if it is voted to power for a third straight term.

"The BJP will not change the Constitution. Also, reservations for the SC, ST, and OBC communities will remain intact. No one can remove that. This is PM Modi’s guarantee," Amit Shah said.

"In Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, our brothers -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- are being oppressed. Should we not give them security? The Modi government has worked to give citizenship to our refugee brothers. But the Congress says it will repeal CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act)," Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister also accused the Congress of spreading lies that if the BJP wins 400 seats, it will remove the reservation system.

"People gave us a complete majority in 2014 and 2019. Did we abolish reservation? Instead, we used the absolute majority to abolish triple talaq, scrap Article 370, end terrorism, and bring CAA," said Amit Shah.

The Home Minister also said that the Modi government at the Centre and the MahaYuti government in Maharashtra have done a lot of work in the eastern Vidarbha region as well as in the irrigation sector.

"The BJP is committed to bring water schemes in Vidarbha. We have approved the nearly Rs 79,000 crore Wainganga-Nalganga interlinking scheme, which will end Akola's drought forever. About 4 lakh hectares of land in Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola, and Buldhana districts will come under irrigation due to this scheme," he added.