“No force on earth can stop me...": Chandrababu Naidu after his arrest

VISHAKAPATNAM: After his arrest in an alleged corruption case earlier in the day, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that he is ready to sacrifice his life to ‘safeguard’ interests of people of the state. In a post on his social media account on X, the TDP supremo said that no one can stop him from serving the people of the state—the thing he has been doing for the ‘past 45 years’.

“For past 45 years, I've selflessly served Telugu people. I'm prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard interests of Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people, my #Andhra Pradesh and my motherland,” he said.

The former chief minister was arrested by the CID around 6 a.m. from R K Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town. A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was lodged in 2021.

As police arrived early this morning to arrest the TDP Chief, they faced resistance from TDP cadres. A minor scuffle also broke out between officials and Naidu's supporters during his arrest. Naidu has been named as accused number 1 in the case, which involves over Rs 250 crore.

Talking to media persons ahead of police taking him into custody, Naidu said, I did not commit any malpractice or corruption. CID arrested me without any proper information and I asked them to show the evidence but they refused to show and attached my name to the FIR without my role.”