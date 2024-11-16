No Fire in Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek SF Express: ECoR

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has clarified that no fire incident occurred on the 22504 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek SF Express at Bhadrak station on Saturday.

ECoR stated that a minor issue of brake binding was detected in a sleeper coach (fourth from the engine) when the train arrived at Bhadrak at 9.23 am. The Carriage and Wagon (C&W) staff promptly resolved the issue, ensuring the train's safety and smooth operation.

Following the rectification, the train departed from Bhadrak station at 9.43 am, the ECoR release said.