    AuthorUNIUNI|16 Nov 2024 4:32 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-16 11:04:55  )
    No Fire in Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek SF Express: ECoR
    Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek SF Express

    BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has clarified that no fire incident occurred on the 22504 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek SF Express at Bhadrak station on Saturday.

    ECoR stated that a minor issue of brake binding was detected in a sleeper coach (fourth from the engine) when the train arrived at Bhadrak at 9.23 am. The Carriage and Wagon (C&W) staff promptly resolved the issue, ensuring the train's safety and smooth operation.

    Following the rectification, the train departed from Bhadrak station at 9.43 am, the ECoR release said.

