No duty concessions on sensitive grains, fruits, dairy, meat under trade pact with US

India and the US on Saturday announced that they have reached a framework for an interim trade agreement. Under this, the US will reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the earlier 50 per cent.

"The agreement reflects India's commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests and sustaining rural livelihoods by completely protecting sensitive agricultural and dairy products, including maize, wheat, rice, soya, poultry, milk, cheese, ethanol (fuel), tobacco, certain vegetables and meat," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a social media post.