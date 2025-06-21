No DNA match with first sample, kin of eight plane crash victims asked to give another sample

NEW DELHI: Families of eight Ahmedabad plane crash victims have been asked to give a sample of another relative for DNA tests after the first sample submitted by a kin did not match, officials said on Saturday.

Unless there is a match, bodies cannot be handed over to kin, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital civil superintendent Rakesh Joshi told PTI.

"When there is no match for a longer period of time, then you can ask another sample from another relative. If one sibling has given the sample then a sample of another sibling is sought for matching the DNA with those of the victim," he said.

"We generally prefer a sample of father or son/daughter. If not, then we take a sample of another available member," Joshi added.

He, however, clarified that samples of siblings have matched in the process.

There are at least eight such families whose first sample has not matched, so another sample was sought.

Until Friday, DNA samples of 231 deceased have been matched and 210 bodies handed over to families.

On Friday, Joshi had said since the DNA matching process is highly sensitive and involves legal protocols, it is being conducted with utmost seriousness and speed.

To ensure that families receive the bodies of their loved ones quickly, Forensic Science University, along with associated institutions, local administrative authorities, the state government's health and other departments, and various agencies are working tirelessly.