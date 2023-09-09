No discussion on seat sharing with BJP so far: JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has termed as “personal reaction” remarks of BS Yediyurappa about Janata Dal (Secular) fighting about four seats in the Lok Sabha elections next year in alliance with BJP and said there has been no discussion so far between the two parties on seat sharing. Kumaraswamy, however, said there have been alliance talks between the two parties and that “people need it because Congress is looting the state”.

Yediyurappa's yesterday reaction is his personal reaction. Until now, there has been no discussion on seat sharing or anything. We have met cordially two or three times. Later on, let us see what is going to happen,” Kumaraswamy told ANI. “We are coming together and having a discussion to go before the people... People need it because Congress is looting the state. People need alternatives... I joined hands with the BJP in 2006. My goodwill was created because of my 20 months of administration,” the JD(S) leader added.

He said people are watching all the developments. He also hit back at Congress over remarks of some of its leaders and said the ruling party in Karnataka is "internally shaking about future political developments". Senior BJP leader Yediyurappa, a former Karnataka Chief Minister, had claimed on Friday that Janata Dal (Secular) had tied up with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and that the regional party will contest about four seats.

"I am happy that Deve Gowdaji met our Prime Minister and they have already finalised about 4 seats. I welcome them," Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru. The ruling Congress in Karnataka had slammed both the BJP and JD-S following Yediyurappa’s remarks. Congress MLC Jagdish Shettar said people reject alliances based on convenience. "It is up to the JD(S) and the BJP to form an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.

They made an alliance before the assembly elections also, then it broke. Now they are talking about alliance again. You lose the trust of people after forming alliances based on your convenience. Along with this, the credibility of the respective parties also goes," he said.

JD(S) had held a meeting in Bengaluru at Kumaraswamy’s residence on Wednesday in the presence of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to guage opinion of MLAs and senior leaders on an alliance with the BJP. Kumaraswamy is son of Deve Gowda.

JD(S) could win only 19 seats in the 2023 assembly elections and is seen to be struggling to retain its base, specially among Vokkaligas, a dominant community in Karnataka. The BJP is seen to have strong support in the Lingayat community an alliance is expected to help both parties.