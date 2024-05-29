No connection established as of now to probe MLA Sunil Tingre: Police in Pune car accident

PUNE: The Pune Police officials informed that no connections have been established as of now which can lead to a probe of NCP MLA Sunil Tingre in connection with the luxury car accident case where two motorcycle-borne persons were killed in Pune city. The Crime branch unit of Pune police is probing the high-profile Porsche car crash case in which they are currently interrogating two doctors of the Sassoon Hospital. Both the doctors were remanded to police custody by the district court till May 30.

Pune police arrested the doctors namely Dr Ajay Taware HOD forensic medicine department and Chief Medical Officer Dr Srihari Halnor along with another staff, Atul Ghatkamble. The trio was arrested for manipulating blood samples taken from the minor accused after the incident at Sassoon Hospital. When asked about the multiple media reports published that there was a call exchange between Dr. Ajay Taware and MLA Tingre after the incident in the early hours of May 20, the senior official of Pune police confirmed that as of now there is no connection established between MLA Tingre and Dr. Taware. "We have also not found any call records till now between these two in the investigation", the police official told ANI on Tuesday.

"Pune police is currently trying to find out the details with whom the blood samples were swapped and are also trying to establish the financial trail in the case as to how much money Dr. Tawre received or promised by the minor's father," they added. As of now, the police have recovered a total of 3 lakh in the case. 2.5 lac has been recovered from Dr. Srihari Halnor and 50 thousand from Atul Ghatkamble. Meanwhile, the Pune District Court on Tuesday sent the father and grandfather of the minor accused involved in the Pune car accident case to police custody till May 31. Simultaneously, a team of the three-member committee arrived in Pune to probe the allegations made by Pune police against the doctor of the Sassoon Hospital.

The committee is constituted by the state government and is headed by Mumbai JJ Hospital Dean Doctor Pallavi Saple. After meeting police officials and other staff of the Sachin Hospital Pallavi Sapale spoke to the media and informed that, "Today we did enquiry. We met concerned officers. We got the detailed information from the hospital. After our inquiry, we will file the report to the state government. The state government will take action. The government has asked us to file the report as soon as possible. What we enquired about remains confidential. We won't be able to comment more on it".

The accused has been detained at an observation home on the order of the Juvenile Justice Board. He was earlier granted bail in the case but was later sent to the observation home for 14 days till June 5. The Pune Police commissioner earlier said that efforts were on to try the minor accused as an adult. He confirmed that an effort was made to frame the person employed for driving the Porsche car after the accident, and added that police are investigating his statement.