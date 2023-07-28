No-confidence motion will be discussed within time period: Pralhad Joshi

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Friday said discussion on no-confidence motion will be held within the time period, adding that the government will not have any problem as it has the numbers.

"There is a time period for the discussion of no-confidence motion. The discussion will be held within that time period," Joshi told reporters at the Parliament premises here, referring to Opposition's demand for immediate discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government.

He said, "We will give a reply. We are hopeful that there will no problem as we have the numbers."

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed the House that he has

received the no-confidence motion from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi under rule 193.

"Let them go. If they want to discuss, if they want truth to come out. There is no better floor than this. We are ready for discussion. Everything will be clear," Joshi said in response to a question on Opposition MP's visit to strife-torn Manipur.

Notably, ethnic clashes erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives, while thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have been blaming Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for the current crisis in the state and demanded his dismissal.