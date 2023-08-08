No-confidence motion: Rahul may initiate discussion in LS today, PM likely to reply on Aug 10

NEW DELHI: The Congress will move the no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, and the discussion on it is likely to be initiated by Rahul Gandhi, whose membership of the House had been reinstated on Monday.

Though the motion will be moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi as per the list of business for August 8, according to party sources, once the motion is admitted, it is the party's discretion to decide who can be the lead speaker to initiate the discussion on it.

According to Parliament sources, the discussion on the no-confidence motion is expected to begin once it is moved on August 8, and is likely to continue throughout the next two days, that is, August 9 and 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the discussion on the motion on August 10.

The agenda of business for August 9 and 10 however is yet to be announced officially.

It is being felt within the Congress that starting the discussion on the no-confidence motion with Rahul Gandhi as the lead speaker, would make the desired impact and put pressure on the government.

After the Supreme Court stayed Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case on August 4, the Congress was keen that his Lok Sabha membership is restored at the earliest, so that he would be able to participate in the discussion on the no-confidence motion on August 8.

With his membership having been restored on August 7, the Congress is now keen that Gandhi initiates the discussion on the no-confidence motion, sources said.

Meanwhile, according to the list of business for Tuesday (August 8), Gogoi will move the no-confidence motion, which says "That this House expresses its want of confidence in the Council of Ministers".