No. 5 Squadron celebrates platinum jubilee at Ambala airbase

AMBALA: No. 5 Squadron of the Indian Air Force, also known as the 'Tuskers', celebrated its platinum jubilee at the Air Force Station in Ambala on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by serving personnel and veterans, who had served in the squadron throughout its illustrious history.

A special ‘postal cover’ was released by Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Commodore Commandant of the squadron, on the occasion.

He said It is a tribute to all those who have contributed to building the rich legacy of the squadron.

Group Captain M.P. Verma, Commanding Officer, 5 Squadron, greeted the dignitaries, veterans and their families in his welcome address.

The audience was treated to scintillating air display by the Suryakiran Aerobatics Team, the Aakashganga para-diving team, and Rafale and Jaguar aircraft formations.

Elaborating the history, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh said that November 2, 1948 saw the birth of Tuskers under the leadership of Wg Cdr J.R.S. ‘Danny’ Dantra in Kanpur, equipped with B-24 Liberator heavy bomber aircraft.

The squadron has been pivotal in safe guarding the skies and upholding the honour of the nation, be it the operations in Congo, the 1965 war with Pakistan, or the 1971 War for Liberation of Bangladesh.

During operations in Congo In 1961, under the aegis the United Nations, 5 Squadron operated Canberra long-range attack aircraft. This type of unique capability was provided only by this aircraft to the UN for its military mission. The squadron also remains the only fighter squadron of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to have been deployed in a UN mission.

During the 1965 war, 5 Squadron with an offensive role raided the Sargodha and Peshawar airfields with Canberra aircraft at least six times.

For outstanding services during the 1965 war, squadron personnel were awarded one MVC, four VrCs and three VSMs.

The squadron was employed in war for the third time in 1971 and took its strikes deep into enemy territory, attacking PAF bases at Sargodha, Chander and Risalewala.

On August 1, 1981, Tuskers were re-equipped with deep penetration strike capable aircraft, the Jaguar, in Ambala. In July 1988, 5 Squadron participated in Operation Pawan in support of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka.