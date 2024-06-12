Nitish Kumar appoints Ministers-in-charge for all Bihar districts

BIHAR: In a strategic move to streamline administration across Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday appointed all his cabinet colleagues as 'ministers in-charge' of various districts.

According to a government order, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha have been designated ministers-in-charge of Patna and Muzaffarpur districts respectively. Sinha will also oversee Bhojpur district.

Other significant appointments include Vijay Kumar Choudhary for Purnea and Nalanda districts, and Bijendra Prasad Yadav for Vaishali district.

The order further details that Prem Kumar will supervise Nawada, Shrawan Kumar will be responsible for Samastipur and Madhepura, and Santosh Kumar Suman will oversee Aurangabad.

Additionally, Mangal Pandey has been assigned Darbhanga and Begusarai.

These appointments are part of a comprehensive plan that covers some 38 districts, each entrusted to a minister for better governance and accountability.