Nitish govt in Bihar has become symbol of politics of power, not of justice: Rahul

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar on Thursday over the reported incident of a doctor brutally beaten up for treating the mother of a rape survivor and said crime, unemployment and migration have become the real identity of the state's ruling dispensation.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha also asserted that the JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar has become a symbol of politics of "power" and the time has come to break this cycle of injustice and take the state ahead on the path of security, self-respect and dignity.

His remarks came over a video posted on X by the Bihar Congress, showing Dr Jitendra Yadav, who had reportedly gone to a rape victim's house in Gaya, tied to a tree and brutally beaten up allegedly by the rape accused for treating the victim's mother.

"Despite being in power for 20 years, Nitishji's double-engine government could neither provide security nor respect nor development to Bihar," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Crime, unemployment and migration -- this has become the real identity of the Nitish-BJP government. Their agenda is to cling to power by making the public helpless," he alleged.

The Nitish government has become a symbol of the "politics of power", not of "justice", the former Congress chief said.

"Now it is enough. The time has come to break this cycle of injustice and take Bihar ahead on the path of security, self-respect and dignity," he said.