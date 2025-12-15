Nitin Nabin's appointment a testament to Modi's vision of promoting youth in politics: Anurag Thakur

HAMIRPUR: BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday hailed the selection of Nitin Nabin as the party's national working president and said his appointment to the post is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting youth in politics and giving them decisive roles.

In a statement issued here, the former Union minister said that Nitin Nabin has made a strong mark through his hard work, discipline and commitment to public service at both the organisational and governmental levels.

His active and effective contribution to Bihar politics, organisational efficiency, and development-oriented vision make him fully qualified for this important responsibility. Becoming one of the youngest BJP working national presidents is a tribute to his capabilities and dedication to the party, he added.

Congratulating Nitin on this important responsibility, he expressed confidence that under his leadership, the BJP will become stronger organisationally and the resolve for national service will gain new momentum.

Meanwhile, former Himachal Pradesh CM Prem Kumar Dhumal said that Nabin's selection reflects the party's faith in young leadership and its visionary thinking.

Nitin Nabin, a Bihar cabinet minister, was on Sunday appointed as the BJP national working president and is likely to eventually succeed JP Nadda as its national president, signalling a generational shift in the ruling party.

Nabin, 45, the son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, comes from the RSS background.

A five-time MLA, Nabin represents Bankipur assembly constituency in Bihar and has served twice as a minister in the Bihar Government.