Nitin Nabin takes charge as BJP national working president

NEW DELHI: Newly-appointed national working president of the BJP Nitin Nabin took charge of his new responsibility at the party headquarters here on Monday.

BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others, were present when Nabin took charge as the party's national working president.

Nabin arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here from Patna in the afternoon, a day after his appointment to the party post.

He was received at the airport by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and several other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Gupta and several of her ministerial colleagues were also present at the party headquarters when Nabin took charge.

Nabin, 45, a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, was appointed as the national working president of the BJP on Sunday and is likely to eventually succeed Nadda as its national president, signalling a generational shift in the ruling party.

The son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nabin is considered dynamic, ideologically rooted and deeply committed to the organisation, party leaders said.

He also comes from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background.

A five-time MLA, Nabin represents the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna and has twice served as a minister in the Bihar government.

His tenures as a Bihar minister and role as the party in-charge of Chhattisgarh have been truly outstanding and marked by his effective organisational leadership, the leaders mentioned above said.

The BJP parliamentary board picked Nabin for the post. At present, he is the PWD minister in Bihar.