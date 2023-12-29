Nitin Gadkari sanctions Rs 1,352 crore road, and bridge projects in Ladakh

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned an allocation of Rs 1,170 crore for 29 road projects, encompassing highway, major and other district roads in Ladakh.

Additionally, the minister allocated about Rs 182 crore for eight bridges under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme for the fiscal year 2023 24.

The central road fund scheme was introduced in erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir in the year 2000-01 to develop and maintain national highways, state roads, rural roads, and railways under and over bridges.

Accordingly, resources were being allocated under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for construction and upgradation. In a post on X, the Union Minister said Ladakh, the largest Union territory in terms of area and the second least populous in India, will witness improved connectivity to its remote villages through the approved initiatives.

He said this enhancement is expected to stimulate economic activities, particularly in agriculture and tourism, contributing to the overall infrastructural development of Ladakh.

Earlier in October, the Union Cabinet granted its approval for the implementation of the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Phase-II - Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) to facilitate a 13 GW renewable energy project situated in Ladakh.

It is slated for completion by the fiscal year 2029-30, with a total estimated expenditure of Rs 20,773.70 crore.

Also, the central government has initiated the upgrade and widening of the 230-kilometer-long Kargil-Zanskar Road, which is a vital segment of National Highway 301.

"This extensive project, divided into 8 packages, has seen the successful completion of Pkg 5, with Pkg 6 and 7 scheduled for this fiscal year.

These 3 packages encompass a staggering 97.726 Km, featuring 13 major bridges, 18 minor bridges, and an astounding 620 box culverts," Gadkari had earlier posted on X.



