NIRF 2025: IIT Madras tops rankings for 7th year straight, IISc best university for 10th time

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras remained in the top spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 for the seventh consecutive year, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, was ranked as the best university for the tenth year in a row, according to the Ministry of Education.

The tenth edition of the rankings was announced by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.

IISc Bengaluru has retained the second spot in the "overall" category, followed by IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi, which have also retained their positions.

Among universities, the top spot has been bagged by IISc Bengaluru, with Jawaharlal Nehru University at the second position. While the two institutions have retained their ranks in the universities category, Manipal Academy of Higher Education has bagged the third spot. The Karnataka-based university is also the first private institution to feature in the top three of the NIRF rankings.

Jamia Millia Islamia, which was ranked third last year, has slipped one rank to bag the fourth position.

Delhi University's Hindu College and Miranda House have retained their first and second positions in the colleges category, followed by Hansraj College and Kirori Mal College. St Stephen's College, which was ranked third in the category last year, has slipped to the fifth spot.

Nine IITs feature in the top ten list for engineering colleges, with IIT Madras at the top for the tenth consecutive year in the category. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have also retained their second and third spots, respectively. The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli, is the only non-IIT in the top ten list.

Among management colleges, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has retained its top spot, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode. While seven IIMs are in the top ten list for B-schools, IIT Delhi is the only tech institution to feature in the category. MDI Gurgaon and XLRI Jamshedpur are at the ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

In pharmacy, Jamia Hamdard has retained the top spot, while BITS Pilani has risen to the second position from third last year.

Similarly, for law, the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, followed by the National Law University, Delhi, and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, have retained the first, second and third spots, respectively.

Among medical colleges, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has bagged the top position, followed by PGIMER, Chandigarh, and CMC Vellore in second and third place. All three institutions have retained their positions.

Among dental colleges, AIIMS Delhi has bagged the top spot, while Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, has slipped to the second position.

IISc Bengaluru is the top-ranked research institution, followed by IIT Madras.

Among open universities, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is at the top spot, followed by Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru.