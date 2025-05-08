Nipah virus case confirmed in Kerala’s Malappuram district

MALAPPURAM: A case of Nipah virus has been confirmed in Kerala’s Malappuram district, health officials said on Thursday.

State Health Minister Veena George said the infection was found in a 42-year-old woman from Ward 2 of Valanchery municipality.

She is currently being treated at a hospital in Perinthalmanna.

The woman first visited a private clinic on April 25 with a fever. On May 1, she was admitted to the hospital after her doctor advised further treatment.

Initial tests in the state pointed to Nipah, and this was later confirmed by the virology lab in Pune.

Twenty-one samples from seven people who had close contact with the patient, including family members, have all tested negative for the virus, according to the Minister.

After the case was confirmed, George visited the district on Thursday and held a high-level meeting at the Collectorate to assess the situation and give necessary instructions. The doctor treating the patient also joined the meeting online, an official release said here.

The state medical board has recommended giving the patient monoclonal antibodies as part of her treatment.

This will be done once the hospital's ethics committee gives its approval.

Although the patient is expected to remain at her current hospital, officials said she may be moved to Manjeri Medical College if her family requests it, the release said.

The area within a three-kilometre radius of her home will be declared a containment zone.

A special order will be issued by the District Collector under the Public Health and Disaster Management Acts.

Restrictions will mainly apply in Valanchery municipality and the nearby Marakkara and Edappal panchayats.

As part of Nipah control measures, 25 special teams have been formed and are already working to trace people who may have come into contact with the patient.

Although the risk of further spread is believed to be low, thorough screening will be carried out, the release said.

All contacts--both high-risk and low-risk--will be kept under observation for 21 days.

The Health Department has made sure that essential medicines are available. Investigations are also underway to find the source of the infection.

A dead cat was found in the area, and the Animal Husbandry Department will test samples to see if it is linked to the case.

Health teams will carry out fever surveys in Valanchery and nearby panchayats, it said.

Hospitals have been instructed to strictly follow infection control protocols.

In light of the situation, the minister urged the public to remain alert.

The Minister asked people to wear masks, use hand sanitiser, and avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals.

At the ongoing "Ente Keralam" exhibition in Kottakkunnu, which marks the state government's fourth anniversary, wearing masks and using sanitiser has now been made compulsory, the release added.