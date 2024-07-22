Nipah: Contact list of deceased boy updated, more tests being conducted

KOZHIKODE: The number of people at risk for contracting Nipah in the contact list of the 14-year-old boy who lost his life to the rare infection, has been increased to 350, out of which 101 are in the high-risk category, Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.

The Kerala Health Department is waiting for the test results of 13 people, whose samples were sent to the Kozhikode Medical College virology laboratory and the Advanced Virology Institute at Thiruvananthapuram for testing.

"Out of the samples sent for testing, six of the persons have symptoms. Three of them are on the secondary contact list. Even though the parents of the deceased boy do not have symptoms, we have sent their samples also for testing to rule out all possibilities," she said.

The health department said two of the persons on the contact list are from Palakkad, while four are from Thiruvananthapuram.

The two from Palakkad are working in a private hospital, while the four from Thiruvananthapuram have reached Perinthalmanna for treatment.

The minister added that the friends of the deceased child have informed them that he had consumed a fruit from a nearby property in Pandikkad panchayat, where the presence of bats has been detected.

The 14-year-old boy from Kerala's Malappuram who was under treatment here for Nipah infection died on Sunday morning.

Minister George said that counselling will be given to the friends of the deceased child to help them cope with his loss, and that their classes will be held online.

The department has released a detailed route map of the boy's movements and has asked the people who are suspected to have come into contact with him to contact the health department and seek treatment.

"As of now, that locality is the primary source of infection, but it can be confirmed only after scientific examination. A team from the NIV, led by Dr Balasubramanyam will reach Kerala today (Monday) to observe the bats and their habitat in the areas," George said.

Meanwhile, a team from ICMR has already reached Kerala.

A total of 224 fever surveillance teams have been deployed, the health minister said, adding that they were conducting surveys across the houses in Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats.

"Eighty teams are in Anakkayam, while 144 are in Pandikkad panchayat. A team of the Animal Husbandry Department is conducting a field survey and observing the health condition of pets and livestock," the minister said.

In a statement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had exhorted everyone to work together to combat the Nipah virus and implored citizens not to destroy the natural habitats of bats.

He had also cautioned people against eating fruits half-bitten by animals and those found abandoned and also to avoid consuming the nectar found in plantain flowers.

In case humans have had any contact with bats, their excreta, have been bitten, he said should wash their hands with soap or use sanitiser immediately. They should contact the Nipah control room for clarification if needed, the CM added.

The state government had announced recently that a special action calendar was being prepared for the prevention of a Nipah outbreak, which has haunted the state on four occasions in the past.

Nipah outbreaks have been reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021 and 2023 and in Ernakulam district in 2019.

The presence of Nipah virus antibodies had been detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram and Ernakulam districts.