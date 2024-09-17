Nipah: 13 high-risk individuals test negative in Malappuram, says Kerala health minister

NEW DELHI: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said 126 people in Malappuram were isolated as high-risk individuals after the death a 24-year-old man recently due to Nipah infection and of them, 13 were tested and their samples were found negative.

George, who met Union Health Minister J P Nadda at his office here, said the district administration is closely monitoring 175 people in Malappuram.

"As per our previous experiences before and as per the protocol there are high chances of virus is getting transmitted from one person to other person when the patient has severe symptoms," she said, adding based on calculations of the minimum incubation period, all of them are being closely monitored.

"Samples tested so far are negative," she said.

George said Nadda has assured that the Union health ministry will provide all the support and help to the state administration.

She informed that according to protocol within 3 km-radius areas of that house, the district administration has declared several restrictions such as people have been asked not to gather and there is a time till when shops can function and containment zone has been declared.

As for the rest of the districts, she said people are being asked to wear masks and advised to avoid gathering.

On her meeting with Nadda, she said, "I took the appointment a week ago, so many issues were discussed. This is in continuation of what we are doing. And also since Naddaji has taken charge of office, I had communicated through letters. So I had sought an appointment. We discussed and he said the Union government will take care of all the needs of the state."

The Malappuram native who reached the state from Bengaluru died on September 9. A boy from Malappuram had earlier died on July 21. It was the first confirmed case of Nipah infection in Kerala this year.