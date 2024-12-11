NIA raids 9 locations in Punjab, Haryana in gangster-terror nexus case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at nine locations in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday as part of its ongoing investigation into the gangster-terror nexus case.

The raids are underway at eight locations in Punjab and one in Haryana since early Wednesday following a tip-off against suspects linked to the case.

The raids are reportedly aimed at cracking down on individuals and networks suspected of facilitating criminal activities linked to terrorist organizations. This follows the agency's intensified efforts to curb the growing nexus between gangsters and terror groups operating in the region.

Last month, the agency in a massive crackdown on the terror-gangster nexus case had also conducted extensive searches at premises linked with associates of the Davinder Bambiha syndicate at nine locations in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

NIA teams then conducted searches at the premises of suspects in the terror-gangster syndicate case in Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram districts of Haryana, Jalandhar district of Punjab, and Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. A host of incriminating materials, including mobiles and digital devices, banking transactions and property-related documents, were seized during the searches.

The searches were part of NIA's continuous crackdown on terror outfits engaged in criminal conspiracies to smuggle terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition, narcotics, explosives etc, into India.

NIA investigations in the case registered on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, further show large-scale attempts by these organisations and terrorists to raise funds for carrying out terror acts on Indian soil.