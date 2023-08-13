NIA raids 8 places linked to ex-PFI workers in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NIA on Sunday conducted raids at eight places linked to former PFI activists in Malappuram, Kannur and Kollam districts of Kerala.

The raids were conducted at the residences of the former activists -- four places in Malappuram, three in Kannur and one in Kollam.

The raids that commenced at 4 a.m.continued till 9.30 a.m. All the raids were conducted simultaneously.

Sources in the Kannur district police told IANS that the local police were informed about the raids just before the commencement of the raids.

The NIA conducted raids across the country in several places associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) in September 2022 and later the Union home ministry banned the organisation temporarily for a period of five years.

Many senior national leaders of the Islamist organisation are under judicial custody and lodged in various jails across the country.

The NIA had conducted a raid at ‘Green Valley’, considered as the headquarters of PFI situated in Manjeri, Malappuram district on August 1 and had sealed the premises. The Green Valley is spread across eight acres and houses several institutions. There were allegations that the Popular Front of India used to conduct armed training at the Green Valley.