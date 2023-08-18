NIA conducts raids in Bathindi area of Jammu

JAMMU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched raids in the Bathindi area of Jammu and Kashmir. However, there was no official word on whether the raids were in connection with an ongoing investigation at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Sopore Police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested two OGWS (Over Ground Workers) of proscribed Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Following the arrest, cartridges and grenades were also recovered from the possession of the terror associates.

An FIR was registered in connection with the arrests and an investigation is underway, Sopore Police informed on Friday.