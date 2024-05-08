NIA attaches six properties in Kashmir Terrorist Infiltration case

JAMMU: In a major crackdown in the Kashmir terrorist infiltration case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached six immovable properties of a top militant of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist outfit in J-K, said an official statement on Wednesday.

"The properties (land parcels) belonging to terrorist Asif Ahmed Malik are located in Mirpora, Pulwama. They have been attached under Section 33 (1) of the UA (P) Act, 1967, on the orders of NIA Special Court, Jammu," the agency said in its statement.

It added that Malik was arrested on January 31, 2020, and arms, ammunitions and explosives were recovered from his possession. The NIA charge-sheeted him on July 27, 2020, under various sections of the IPC, the Explosive Substances Act, the UA(P) Act and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933.

He is currently on an underground trial before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, in the case RC- 02/2020/NIA/JMU.

The case relates to the transportation of terrorists, infiltration into Kashmir from across the border, and seizure of arms, explosives, etc from terror operatives of the JeM.

"NIA investigations have exposed a conspiracy by the accused to transport the infiltrated terrorists to the Kashmir valley, and provide them safe shelter in preparation of attacks on the security forces/apparatus as part of the terror conspiracy against the Government of India," It added.

Till now, the NIA has attached 109 properties in Jammu and Kashmir under the provisions of the UA (P) Act.