NIA attaches 2 more properties in Hurriyat terror funding case in Kashmir

NEW DELHI: A day after attaching 17 properties of terror financier Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached two more properties, belonging to another accused, in connection with the Hurriyat terror funding case in Kashmir. The properties of All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) separatist leader Mohammad Akbar Khanday include nine kanal land and a 2-storeyed house in Srinagar.





These have been attached on the orders of the Special NIA Court, New Delhi, under section 33(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Khanday, currently jailed in Tihar and facing trial in the terror funding case, was the spokesperson and media advisor of the Hurriyat Conference (G).



He was raising and collecting funds from within India and abroad through various illegal channels and was using the same to sponsor and promote separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khanday, who was closely connected with other separatist leaders of the APHC, was operating in close association with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and he used to collect funds for unlawful and violent activities.





NIA investigations have revealed that Khanday was also actively involved in activities aimed at the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India. The case, filed suo moto by NIA in May 2017, relates to terrorist and secessionist activities being carried out by ISI-backed proscribed terrorist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir.



These banned outfits, including Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) etc, were using the APHC as a front for their activities, NIA investigations have revealed. They were spreading terror and perpetrating violence in the Kashmir valley by promoting and conducting attacks on civilians and security forces. The agency has so far filed Chargehsheets against 17 persons, including Hafeez Saeed, the Amir of Jamaat-ud-Dawah and LeT and an UN-listed terrorist, as well as Mohd. Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, the Chief of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM).