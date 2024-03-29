NIA arrests key conspirator in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key conspirator in Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, said an official statement on Thursday. Muzammil Shareef was picked up on Wednesday and placed in custody as a co-conspirator after NIA teams cracked down at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka,

five in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh, it said. The NIA, which took over the case on March 3, had earlier identified the main accused, Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain, who had carried out the blast. It had also identified another conspirator, Abdul Matheen Taha, who is also wanted by the agency in other cases.