New weekly express train between Tirupati and Chikkamagaluru announced

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced a new weekly express train service between Tirupati and Chikkamagaluru via Katpadi and Jolarpettai.

Train No 17423 Tirupati–Chikkamagaluru Express will depart Tirupati at 9.00 pm every Thursday via Katpadi and Jolarpettai, starting from July 17, and will arrive in Chikkamagaluru at 10.30 pm the next day.

Train No. 17424 Chikkamagaluru–Tirupati Express will leave Chikkamagaluru at 5.30 pm every Friday via Jolarpettai and Katpadi, starting from July 18, and will reach Tirupati at 7.40 am the following day.

The coach composition includes 2 AC two-tier coaches, 4 AC three-tier coaches, 6 sleeper class coaches, general second-class coaches, 1 second-class coach, and 1 luggage-cum-brake van.