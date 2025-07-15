New passenger jetty at Gateway of India to be operational by May 2026: Minister

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane on Tuesday said the work on the new passenger jetty and terminal at the Gateway of India in south Mumbai will be expedited, as the Bombay High Court has allowed its construction.

Nearly 20 per cent of the jetty work has already been completed and the facility will become operational by May next year, Rane told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

A bunch of petitions had claimed the construction near the Gateway of India, an iconic Mumbai landmark, would cause harm to the environment.

The project involves the construction of a terminal platform, parking lot for 150 cars, VIP waiting area, an amphitheatre, a food court, cafe and ticket counters.

The HC on Tuesday upheld the Maharashtra government's decision to construct the jetty and terminal at the Gateway of India and allowed the construction subject to certain conditions.

The court said the amphitheatre proposed to be built as part of the project will be used only as a sitting area for passengers, and not as a place of entertainment.

Similarly, a proposed restaurant or cafe shall be used only to provide water and packed food to passengers and not as a dining facility, it said.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board shall ensure that after the completion of the project, the use of the existing four jetties shall be discontinued in a phased manner as directed by the Indian Navy, the HC said.

Rane said the HC disposed of the petitions filed against the construction of the jetty near the Radio Club in south Mumbai.

"The court has made three observations, and we will ensure compliance with them. I thank the court for this landmark decision as it will benefit all," he said.

The entire construction work will be done adhering to the court's judgement, he maintained.

"Nearly 20 per cent of the jetty work has already been completed and the facility will become operational by May next year. We conducted the ground-breaking ceremony only after receiving all necessary permissions, including from the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) and the heritage committee," he said.

Highlighting the project's utility, Rane said the jetty will ease traffic at the Gateway of India and support future water transport initiatives.

"We held discussions with locals, and the jetty will help reduce congestion in the area. It will also enhance safety...there have been minor accidents at the existing jetty," he pointed out.

Asked about the opposition from locals, Rane said in a democracy, everyone has the right to express their views. But this jetty is being built for public benefit, not for any private company, he asserted.

On features of the new jetty, he said will be able to dock 20 boats and accommodate parking for nearly 150 vehicles, which currently occupy the street space.

"This is not a project in conflict with anyone. It is aimed at improving access and easing movement for Mumbaikars," the minister said.

He also said the Navi Mumbai airport, which is expected to launch commercial operations from September 30, will be just 40 minutes away from the new jetty, making intermodal connectivity more efficient.

Rane further announced plans to develop a 'water metro', with eight identified destinations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, modelled on Kochi's water metro system.

"Water transport will significantly reduce travel time. This jetty is a crucial part of that vision," he added.