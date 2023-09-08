'New Delhi G20 Summit will chart new path in human-centric and inclusive development'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development adding that he looks forward to having productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "India is delighted to host the 18th G20 Summit on 9-10 September 2023 at New Delhi's iconic Bharat Mandapam. This is the first ever G20 Summit being hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days. It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development."

PM Modi said that India's G20 Presidency theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future' deeply resonates with a worldview that the whole world is one family.

"Rooted in our cultural ethos, India's G20 Presidency theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future' deeply resonates with our worldview that the whole world is one family. India's G20 Presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented. We actively voiced the developmental concerns of the Global South," PM Modi said.

"India also places great emphasis on a human-centric way of furthering progress. It is important to emulate Gandhi Ji's mission of serving the underprivileged, the very last person in the queue," he added.

PM Modi also informed that he will chair sessions on 'One Earth', 'One Family' and 'One Future'.

"During the G20 Summit, I will be chairing Sessions on 'One Earth', 'One Family' and 'One Future', covering a range of issues of prime concern to the world community. These include furthering strong, sustainable, inclusive and balanced growth. We seek to accelerate progress of SDGs, Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future and strengthen Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century," PM said.

"We attach immense priority to futuristic sectors such as technological transformation and digital public infrastructure. We will also collectively work to further gender equality, women empowerment and ensure world peace," he added.

PM Modi further informed that President House will host a dinner on September 9 and leaders will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on September 10.

"I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation. I am confident that our guests will enjoy the warmth of the Indian hospitality. Rashtrapati Ji will be hosting a dinner on 9th September. On the 10th, the leaders will pay homage to Gandhi Ji at Rajghat. At the Closing Ceremony, on the same day, G20 Leaders will share their collective vision for a sustainable and equitable 'One Future', together like 'One Family', for a healthier 'One Earth," PM Modi said.

The G20, or the Group of Twenty, comprises 19 countries-- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, the United States-- and the European Union. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.