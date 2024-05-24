New criminal laws will tackle crime in effective manner: Former SC judge Navin Sinha

NEW DELHI: The new criminal laws passed Parliament will tackle crime in an effective manner, Former Supreme Court judge Navin Sinha has said, while emphasising the need for effective training programmes for judges and police to make it a success.

Justice (retired) Sinha was Speaking at the launch of Supreme Court lawyer Ashwani Kumar Dubey’s book “End of Colonial Laws – From Vision to Action”.

“Society realised that times are changing and changes in law are required according to the time. Laws are norms laid down by society so that law and order and discipline is maintained in the society,” the former judge said.

“Lawmakers realised that existing laws are not serving the purpose and changing dimensions of society. New laws will tackle the crime in an effective manner. Training is very important for the implementation of these laws and both the judges and the police need to be trained,” Justice Sinha said.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the Modi government has abolished “black laws” of the British regime and implemented three new laws to provide quick and easy justice to the people.

National Green Tribunal judge Justice Sudhir Agarwal said the new laws will speed up the justice delivery process. “Crores of cases are pending in various courts of the country. News laws will speed up the justice delivery process,” he said.

Senior journalist and former President of Editors Guild of India Alok Mehta said the book gives authentic information about the country’s ancient justice system.

Former Supreme Court Bar Association President Adish Aggarwala, senior advocate Rakesh Khanna, Bennett University’s Dean of School of Law Pradeep Kulshrestha and former Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association Rohit Pandey were also present at the function.

The newly enacted laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act — to completely overhaul the country’s criminal justice law will come into effect from July 1.

The three laws got Parliament’s approval on December 21 last year and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25.