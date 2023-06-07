IIT-M launches BS in Electronic Systems course: Check details

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Wednesday launched the BS (Electronic Systems) programme to meet the fast-emerging demands of the indigenous electronics industry.

Addressing the media in the IIT-M campus, Andrew Thangaraj, Associate Chair, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) said that Electronics is a core area in technology and as of now India has zero electronics manufacturing companies.

“To change this reality, the IIT-M is introducing a BS (Electronic Systems) program in the current academic year (2023-24) itself. There is huge potential for manufacturing in Electronics not only for India’s needs but exports to the global market. By acquiring the fundamentals and skills, graduates of this program will be able to serve in multiple industries such as Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Mobile, Medical Electronics and Defence industry as an electronic or embedded system design and development engineer,” he added.

However, the new programme aligned with India's Semiconductor Mission to make India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design.

“The semiconductor industry is a major contributor to the global economy, employing millions of people and generating billions of dollars in revenue each year,” the professor added.

Exuding the confidence of the equivalence, the professor said that the new program is equal to the existing BTech course of IIT-M and other degrees which are recognised by UGC and AICTE.

Highlighting the entry, Professor Boby George, Coordinator, BS in Electronic Systems programme said that the admission to BS (ES) is through an in-built qualifier process.

“JEE is not a requirement to join the program. Candidates who apply will be provided access to four weeks of content taught by IIT Madras faculty and the qualifier exam will be based on this content alone. Sufficient support will be provided to candidates in this period in the form of discussion forums and live sessions. The program also features multiple exits and the students can get a Foundational Level Certificate, Diploma or the BS degree,” he added.

BS (Electronics Systems)

Who can apply ? - Those who have completed Class 12 with Physics and Maths can apply irrespective of age, role or geographical location.

Mode - Content, tutorials, doubt-clearing sessions and assignments will be online, while quizzes, exams and labs will be conducted in-person. The Lab courses will be in-person at IIT Madras campus.

Course structure - (i) Qualifier Assignments and Exam (ii) Foundation Level - 44 credits - Exit with Foundation Certificate from IITM CODE (iii) Diploma Level - 42 credits - Exit with Diploma in Electronic Systems from IITM (iv) Degree Level - 56 credits - Exit with BS in ES from IITM (v) BS degree holders become alumni of IITM

Fee structure - (i) Qualifier - Rs 6,000 (ii) Foundation level - Rs 80,000 (iii) Diploma - Rs 2.48 lakh (iv) Degree - Rs 5.84 lakh

Scholarship - (i) 50% scholarship to the students whose family income is below Rs 5 lakh (PA) (ii) 75% scholarship to the students whose family income is below Rs 1 lakh

Internship - (i) with various companies where they will get to work on real-life projects (ii) These internships are backed by a reasonable stipend and can be offline, in-person or hybrid, and may vary from 2-8 months in duration. (iii) The students are granted credits on the basis of these internships/ apprenticeships.

How to Apply? - Log into https://study.iitm.ac.in/es/ and apply before June 25