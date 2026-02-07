New batch of cheetahs from Botswana expected to arrive around February-end: Environment minister

Yadav called for the formation of four working groups to review region-specific challenges in tiger conservation, including changes in the tiger population, and assess the implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes across the tiger reserves, according to officials.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day "Conference of Chief Wildlife Wardens of Tiger Range States and Field Directors of Tiger Reserves" in Rajasthan's Alwar, the minister said India has completed 50 years of tiger conservation and this is an appropriate time for a comprehensive policy review.

He said the policy decisions taken over the last 50 years should be consolidated into a formal policy statement, with the issue placed as the first agenda item at the next National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) meeting.

"India has successfully carried out an international translocation of a wild species that had gone extinct in the country, with the project now reaching the third India-born generation of cheetahs. A new batch of cheetahs from Botswana is expected to arrive around February-end," Yadav said.

He said the need for strong response systems is critical as tigers and other wild animals move beyond core areas. He said injured animals, conflict-related cases, orphaned cubs and other animals in stress require timely and professional intervention, making it essential to develop a clear and standardised framework for rescue, rehabilitation and transit treatment centres around tiger reserves.