Never forget how democracy was murdered, throttled, backstabbed during Emergency: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said no generation in the country should forget how democracy was murdered, throttled, and backstabbed during the Emergency.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the country's 79th Independence Day, Modi said it has been 50 years since the Emergency was imposed

"The Constitution was violated, we were cheated, we were stabbed in the back… India was turned into a prison, and the Emergency was imposed.

"It has been 50 years of Emergency. No generation in the country should forget this sin of murdering the Constitution. They should not forget the sinners who murdered the Constitution. We should never forget how democracy was murdered, throttled, and backstabbed during the Emergency," he said.

The prime minister added, "We should go ahead by further strengthening our dedication to the Constitution of India."