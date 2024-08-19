Nepal to export 1,000 MW electricity to India: EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Nepal will export close to 1,000 megawatt of electricity to India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday after holding comprehensive talks with his Nepalese counterpart Arzu Rana Deuba.

Jaishankar described Nepal's decision to export the electricity to India as a "new milestone".

In their talks, the two ministers also focused on boosting cooperation in areas of trade, connectivity and infrastructure.

Deuba began her five-day trip to India on Sunday in her first official trip abroad after assuming the responsibility.

"Discussed the multifaceted India-Nepal cooperation including in energy, trade, connectivity and infrastructure development," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

"Glad to note that Nepal will be exporting close to 1000 MW of electricity to India, a new milestone," he said.

"Our Neighbourhood First policy and unique people-to-people & cultural connect propels our relationship forward," he added.

On her part, Deuba described the talks as "productive".

"Had a productive meeting with @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. We discussed bilateral interests, various aspects of Nepal-India relations, and the exchange of mutual cooperation," she said on 'X'.

"I am confident this visit will further strengthen the centuries-old bond between Nepal and India," Deuba said.

The Nepalese foreign minister's visit comes a week after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri travelled to Kathmandu.

Nepal is an important neighbour for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti Beti" relationship between the two sides.

The country shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states -- Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.